Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Dell Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 56,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $12,997,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,386,032.16. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Profile



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

