Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the third quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 157,510 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter worth $803,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 111.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 87.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

