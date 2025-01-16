FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.73. 61,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 944,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.