FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.73. 61,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 944,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 4.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.
FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
