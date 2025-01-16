FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Cut by Stifel Canada

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.95.

SPB stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,440.00%.

In other news, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Also, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

