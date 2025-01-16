Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GAMB. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of GAMB opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $524.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,843 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 94.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

