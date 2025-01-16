Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $53.51 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.19. The company had a trading volume of 311,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.66 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.27.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.93.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

