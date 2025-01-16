GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the December 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.5 %

GEN Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. 7,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GEN Restaurant Group

In other GEN Restaurant Group news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $31,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,234.70. The trade was a 3.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 21,731 shares of company stock valued at $171,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 838,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 352,922 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $738,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 645.2% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

