Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 163,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,192. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $55,659.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,490.74. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 880.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 119.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

