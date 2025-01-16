Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 2,064,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,341,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEVO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Gevo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gevo

Gevo Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $526.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.77.

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $63,779.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,859.10. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,312,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 812,870 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.