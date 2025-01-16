Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.68 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 89937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 167,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 244,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

