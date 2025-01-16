Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases 3,879 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.56 and a 1-year high of $161.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

