Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.13%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
