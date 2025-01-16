Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.13%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

