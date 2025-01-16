GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 12.7% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,050,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 795,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

