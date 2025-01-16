Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), with a volume of 86468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,615.38%.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

