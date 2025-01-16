Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.53 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.09). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,277,764 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Excellence and Sustainability – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.
We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.
