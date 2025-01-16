Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.53 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.09). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.16), with a volume of 1,277,764 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GNC

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Greencore Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,768.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 190.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Greencore Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Excellence and Sustainability – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.