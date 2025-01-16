Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec Trading Down 2.4 %

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $452.15 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.