Guardian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $341,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 75,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

