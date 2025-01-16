HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,360 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $104.07 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.24 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

