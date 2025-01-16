HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $368.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $307.23 and a twelve month high of $398.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.01%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

