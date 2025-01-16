HCR Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $43.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

