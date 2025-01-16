HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 385.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $259.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

