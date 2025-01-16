HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 85,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.