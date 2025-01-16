Head to Head Survey: SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) vs. Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI N/A N/A N/A SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fobi AI and SWEDISH ORPHAN/S”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.51 million 5.13 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -0.86 SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summary

Fobi AI has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Fobi AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

