Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,073 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19,764.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 685,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,130,000 after purchasing an additional 681,858 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,697,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 136.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,657,000 after buying an additional 354,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $186.86 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

