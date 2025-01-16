Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,492 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $4,575,000.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

