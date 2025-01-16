Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 543781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Herbalife Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $655.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Herbalife by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 500,876 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 11.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 323,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 105,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Herbalife by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 160,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

