Heritage Family Offices LLP Acquires 5,825 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

