Heritage Family Offices LLP Increases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $726,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,441.86. The trade was a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

