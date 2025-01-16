Heritage Family Offices LLP Purchases 969 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.1% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,852,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,940,615,000 after acquiring an additional 268,837 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $899,681,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after buying an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after buying an additional 712,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $143.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

