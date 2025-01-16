Heritage Family Offices LLP Takes $248,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $102.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $105.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.53.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
