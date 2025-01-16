Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $242.01 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 49.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.