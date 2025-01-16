Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $242.01 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.
Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hingham Institution for Savings
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.