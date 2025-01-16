Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.93%.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

