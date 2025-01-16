IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partners downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 362.3% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 884,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.