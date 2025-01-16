IFS Advisors LLC Purchases 2,095 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 104.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

