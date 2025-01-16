Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Tesla Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $428.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.