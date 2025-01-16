ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 13,200,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 28,314,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.68. The company has a market cap of £10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.