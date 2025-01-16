Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,398. Independent Bank has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDB. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Independent Bank from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.