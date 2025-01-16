Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO Acquires 23,035 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Neogen Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,535. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Neogen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 142.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

