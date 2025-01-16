Insider Buying: S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R) Insider Purchases 420,000 Shares of Stock

S2 Resources Ltd (ASX:S2R – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bennett acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$33,600.00 ($21,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

S2 Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements deposits. The company holds interests in the Jillewarra, West Murchison, Three Springs, Koonenberry, Fraser Range, Greater Fosterville, Berkshire, Nerramyne, and Polar Bear projects located in Australia.

