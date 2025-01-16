Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 3,087 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) COO Robin Swartz sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $15,712.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,036.69. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00.

VYGR opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $283.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

