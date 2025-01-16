Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $95,108.48 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,338.80. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martina M.D. Flammer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $392,786.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $220,403.04.

Insmed Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.75. 2,264,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.