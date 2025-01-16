Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Intelligent Protection Management (NASDAQ:IPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. engages in the development of communications software to enhance security and privacy solutions for multimedia communication and data transmission. Its solutions include blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, white label video solutions, and technology licensing.

