Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in December

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Interroll Price Performance
Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,943.50 on Thursday. Interroll has a fifty-two week low of $2,943.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,943.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,943.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,974.57.
Interroll Company Profile
