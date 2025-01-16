Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 859,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,234 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

