Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 859,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,234 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.50.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
