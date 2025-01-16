Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 889.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

