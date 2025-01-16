Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 55.5% in December

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,826,905 shares in the company, valued at $31,124,224.05. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,434 shares of company stock worth $2,790,263.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 114,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.