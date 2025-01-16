Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.15. Iris Energy shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 1,799,005 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iris Energy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

