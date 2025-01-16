Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 5.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.8 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

