iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Trimmed by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

