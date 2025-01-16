iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $472.11 and a one year high of $612.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.28.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
