iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $472.11 and a one year high of $612.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.